Traffic builds up as major St Helens road is partly shut by crash

A major traffic route in St Helens is partially closed this morning after a rush hour crash between two vehicles.

Police are still at the scene on Rainford Road in Windle following the smash at around 7.40am.

One woman suffered minor injuries in the collision, a police spokesman said.

One of the cars involved is currently on the grass verge, while another remains in the carriageway while officers recover the vehicle.

* More updates to follow.