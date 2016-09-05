Three people taken to hospital after pile-up

Three people were taken to hospital after a road pile-up in Windle.

The incident, on Rainford Road, involved three vehicles and happened just before 2.30pm on Friday (September 2).

Firefighters were called to the scene and used absorbent material to damp down a radiator spill from one of the cars.

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: “Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 2.18pm and crews were alerted at 2.20pm. They were on scene at 2.27pm.

“Two fire engines attended the incident.

“All vehicles were on all four wheels when firefighters arrived, and all occupants were out of their vehicles.

“The occupants, a 58-year-old female, a 57-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to Whiston Hospital for further checks.”

Firefighters were at the scene for around 30 minutes.