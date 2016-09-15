Teenager charged with attempted murder of police man

Police have charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder following the stabbing of a 30-year-old Merseyside police officer.
Callum Ashes of Huyton Lane, Huyton, will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court today (Thursday).
A force spokesman said: “The injured officer is now recovering at home and Merseyside Police would like to thank members of the public for their overwhelming support and good wishes following the incident.”
