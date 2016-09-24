Student Daisy wins Arts Council prize

A student from St Helens has become the latest to benefit from gaining an Arts Award qualification after completing a 20 hour arts project funded by Arts Council England.

Daisy Bradbury, 16, was presented with a certificate from arts specialist exam board, Trinity College London by members of the St Helens Libraries team for achieving her Bronze Arts Award.

For the award, Daisy had to take part in an arts activity, attend an arts event, complete research and share her skills with others.

After presenting Daisy with her certificate at a ceremony at Eccleston Library, Service Development Manager for Libraries, Kathryn Boothroyd said: “I’d like to congratulate Daisy on achieving this award which provides a great introduction to the world of arts and is a useful qualification to note on any CV.”

Arts Award levels, Discover; Explore; Bronze and Silver are available to complete in libraries across St Helens, and St Helens Libraries Service is offering young people the opportunity to get involved by completing a portfolio.

For more information, please contact Kathryn Boothroyd by calling 01744 677486 or email kathrynboothroyd@sthelens.gov.uk