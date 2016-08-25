Starsailor frontman’s a running man

Billinge-born Starsailor frontman James Walsh will perform to runners ahead of one of the region’s biggest 10k races.

The singer and guitarist will close a music festival being held in the town centre to entertain runners, their families and friends after the Wigan 10k race.

He will play a few solo acoustic songs on a stage on Market Place on the afternoon of Sunday, September 4.

The music festival is part of the Wigan 10k, organised by charity Joining Jack.

Matt Johnson, whose nephew Jack was the inspiration for the charity, said: “It’s not very often that you get chance to watch somebody of James’ calibre for free.

“It’s a great gesture from him for Joining Jack.”

The race will be started by eight-year-old Jack Johnson, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

He will be joined by Wigan Warriors players Sam Tomkins and Josh Charnley.

After running 10km, participants are encouraged to either stay in the town centre or return later to enjoy live music and visit a European market selling food and drinks.

Musicians will take to the stage outside The Moon Under Water from around 10.45am.

Performing will be: The Beard Band, Paddy Ryan Music, Marcadia, Lyon Road and The VC.

James will close the festival when he performs at around 2.45pm.