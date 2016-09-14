St Mary’s Market boosted by six new traders

St Mary’s Market has received a much welcomed boost following the arrival of six new stallholders to the premises.

Recent arrivals include Jay Max school and work ware; Market Health Foods; Hills textiles; Reflections hair extensions, accessories and cosmetics; Union Jack Flooring, and ‘The Shoe Place.’

Since moving to the market just over a month ago, Jo Elson, who runs Union Jack Flooring with husband Michael, says their carpet, rug and flooring business is already experiencing an increase in sales.

While Ishtiaq Ahmed, owner of Hills textile, netting and bedding, has every confidence his stall will a success.

With the wedding season in full swing, Lesley Johnson, who took charge of fashion footwear stall ‘The Shoe Place’ at the end of May, is enjoying a busy period, pointing out that little girl’s sparkly shoes are currently the latest must have.

Welcoming the latest stallholders to St Mary’s, Markets Manager Kevin Gavin believes there has never been a better time to set up a business in St Mary's Indoor Market thanks to two rent incentives to new business with unique commodities to the market.

Kevin said: “It’s always a pleasure to welcome new businesses to the St Mary’s Market family and I would like to wish them all the success in the world.

“We are currently offering two rent incentives to new business with unique commodities to the market.

“Bakers, greengrocers, fishmongers, florists, key-cutters and cobblers - or anyone wanting to sell paint, wallpaper, electrical and hardware will qualify for a three month rent-free period in addition to a six month incentivised rent period, which we’re confident will attract even more businesses to St Mary's Market.”