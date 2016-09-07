St Helens Tesco Extra to cease 24-hour trading

St Helens flagship Tesco Extra is to cease operating as a 24-hour store, putting a number of jobs at risk.

The store, which is adjoined to Saints’ Langtree park stadium, will move to 6am to midnight opening.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Across the UK we’re making some changes in a number of our stores, including our St Helens Extra, to help us run them more simply and deliver the best possible service for customers.

“We understand this may be disruptive for some colleagues and where there have been changes to a colleague’s role we are working with them to ensure they are fully supported.”

The spokesman added that staff would be offered alternative roles “where possible” but if positions can not be found redundancies will be offered.

He added: “We are announcing changes to the way some of our stores best serve our customers, this will mean changes to the way some parts of stores operate which may eventually result in some redundancies but there is a consultation process with colleagues that we are just starting and through which colleagues will be offered alternative roles or roles in other stores wherever possible.”

Around 700 stores across the UK are ceasing 700 stores, with the company citing concerns over the individual stores profitability.