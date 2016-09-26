St Helens primary’s international award

Queen’s Park Primary School has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award is a badge of honour for schools that do outstanding work in international education, such as forming links with partner schools overseas.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need to live and work as global citizens.

Queens Park’s international work includes art projects with schools in France and Italy, environmental work with Tasmania, visits from Chinese teachers and Saints player Levy Nzoungou coming into class to help with French language and rugby skills.

On hearing the news that Queen’s Park had received the award, Carol Taylor, International and Modern Foreign Languages (MFL) coordinator said: “Everyone at our school, staff and children alike, have loved participating in international projects. We see internationalism as going beyond general knowledge to look at world issues such as sustainability, justice and respect for other cultures.

“To gain full accreditation in the British Council International School Award is a huge achievement and testament to the work and ideas of all at our school.”

John Rolfe, from the British Council, said: ‘The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award.

“The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms. Adding an international dimension to children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful future careers in an increasingly global economy.’

Queen's Park will receive the award at an awards ceremony in Manchester this autumn.

The award is now available worldwide in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Cyprus and Pakistan as part of the British Council’s Connecting Classrooms programme.

Around 5,000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop:

· An international ethos embedded throughout the school

· A majority of pupils within the school impacted by and involved in international work

· Collaborative curriculum-based work with a number of partner schools

· Curriculum-based work across a range of subjects

· Year-round international activity

· Involvement of the wider community