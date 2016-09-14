St Helens primary on journey to becoming outstanding: Ofsted

Staff, parents and pupils at St Teresa’s Primary School in Devon Street have been celebrating what they hope will be the next step on the school’s journey to ‘outstanding’ Ofsted status.

The most recent report by the education watchdogs – in May this year – rated the school as ‘good.’ Inspectors praised the ‘rapid improvements’ made by the school over the last two years under new headteacher Rebecca Flynn and deputy Lynsey Hardman.

They suggested that the key issue preventing the school attaining an ‘outstanding’ grade was disappointing key stage 2 outcomes.

However latest test results confirm that the school has now soared past national averages in every subject.

St Teresa’s pupils scored 80 per cent in reading (against 66 per cent nationally), 80 per cent in writing (74 per cent nationally) and 75 per cent in maths (70 per cent nationally).

The results build on the positive comments made by inspectors in May.

Ofsted inspectors said pupils’ behaviour had been transformed by high expectations and effective reward systems. Provision for spiritual, moral, social and cultural development was also described as ‘good’.

“We’re delighted with the progress the school is making,” said Rebecca, “but it’s important to stress that this is an all-round team effort – with pupils, parents, carers and governors all playing a big part in helping staff to drive up standards and increase expectations.”

Coun Andy Bowden, St Helens Council’s cabinet member for Education, said: “The highly effective leadership at St Teresa’s has been pivotal to the school’s recent success.

“I look forward to seeing continued improvement and even greater success in the future.”