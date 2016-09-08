St Helens NHS chiefs’ party to celebrate LGBT life

St Helens mayor and mayoress attended an NHS event in St Helens celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans life.

The event, organised by St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, was a celebration of diversity in St Helens.

Mayor, Coun Dave Banks, and mayoress Jeanette Banks were the guests of honour at the bash.

Visitors were able to take part in fun and games; enjoy life music and entertainment with excellent live music and cabaret acts – and take part in a fun-run around the park.

Coun Jeanie Bell, St Helens Council’s cabinet member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “The day was all about coming together to celebrate with our LGBT community and show that St Helens is rich in culture and diversity.

“We are keen to build relationships with all members of our community and ensure that services promote equality.

“Rainbow Picnic in the Park was a perfect way to send a positive message of inclusivity to people of all ages as we built new friendships and networks of support – all while enjoying a picnic and live music in beautiful surroundings.

“Thanks to all the excellent acts, volunteers, the local businesses for their donations -and to those who braved the rain as we celebrated together.”