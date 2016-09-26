St Helens neighbours strike lucky on Postcode Lottery

Six St Helens neighbours are the latest winners of People’s Postcode Lottery today (Friday 23 September, 2016)!

The lucky Beresford Street winners scooped £1,000 each in the *Daily Prize* with their postcode *WA9 5H2*, which is one of five winning postcodes today.

Earlier this month, four neighbours from Parbold Avenue (*WA11 9BX*) also won the *Daily Prize*.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Two wins for St Helens in a month is just brilliant. If you would like to be in with a chance of winning too then sign up to play People’s Postcode Lottery and help us to raise money for charities across the country.”

When people play People’s Postcode Lottery a minimum of 30% goes directly to charities and players have raised *£142 million* to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near today’s winners that has received support from players is* That Extra Mile, *which was awarded £1,405 this year for a healthy living initiative.