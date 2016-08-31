St Helens mum’s sponsored walk after both parents are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

A St Helens mum is taking on the Alzheimer’s Society’s Liverpool Memory Walk after both her parents were diagnosed with the condition.

Jill White, 43, along with her 12-year-old daughter Olivia, is urging other families to join them to fight back at dementia when they take on the Liverpool Memory Walk at Croxteth Park on Sunday, September 4 to raise money for a world without dementia.

Jill’s mum and dad were both diagnosed with dementia within a month of each other. Her mum was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in March 2013 and her dad Frank had a stroke in the April resulting in a diagnosis of Vascular Dementia.

Jill knows only too well the struggles that families and carers face when a member of their family is diagnosed with dementia.

She said: “It was a massive shock for them both to be diagnosed with dementia so close to each other. They were also very close to celebrating their 59th Wedding Anniversary.

“My husband and I supported them to live at home in their beloved bungalow they had shared for 58 years until I lost dad on the 15th June 2015 very suddenly aged 82.

“Mum still lives well with dementia but it’s not easy at times. That is why I want to give something back, raise awareness and celebrate dad’s life by taking part in the Liverpool Memory Walk that I am doing with my daughter who was very close to her grandad. We all miss him so much.”

Alzheimer’s Society is encouraging local residents to rally around family members of all ages – from grandparents to grandchildren – and take part in the event being held on Sunday 4 September at Croxteth Park.

People of all ages and abilities can sign up to take part in the Liverpool Memory Walk to raise money to help the charity support the 18,294 people living with dementia in Merseyside and fund the search for a cure.

Jo Dobbie, regional community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Memory Walk is a great opportunity for all generations of every family to turn the tide and step out together to walk for a world without dementia.

“We know that what’s good for the heart is good for the head, and regular exercise is one of the best ways of helping to reduce your risk of developing dementia.

“Without people like Jill, and her daughter, we couldn’t continue the work we do to one day find a cure for dementia. Every person, every pound, every step will bring us closer.”

To sponsor Jill please go to her Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/MW16jillwhite