St Helens man ‘kicked and punched’ chihuahua

A St Helens man has denied kicking and punching a chihuahua and assaulting another two people.
Jack Roberts appeared at Wigan Magistrates Court denied assaulting Jessica Wright in Wigan on August 31, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by punching and kicking the dog on the same day and assaulting Jason Unsworth occasioning actual bodily harm on September 4.
The 31-year-old of Bradshaw Close, St Helens, did admit assaulting Mark Wilkinson on September 3.
He was released on bail to appear before magistrates for trial on November 21.
