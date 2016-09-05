St Helens man dies after falling from Runcorn bridge

A man from St Helens died after falling from the Runcorn to Widnes bridge, police have said.

The man’s body was found on the banks of the river near to the West Bank area of Widnes on Friday.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “On Friday, September 2 at 9.45am police were called to the Runcorn bridge following reports of a man having fallen onto the river bank.

“The man, 33-year-old man from St Helens, died at the scene.

“His family have been informed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”