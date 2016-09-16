St Helens health chiefs to hold AGM

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Monday, September 26, between noon and 2pm at the Spice of Life Restaurant in St Helens Hospital.

Chairman Richard Fraser will open and preside over the meeting, while chief executive Ann Marr will present a formal overview of the trust’s performance during the last financial year.

There will also be an opportunity for guests to visit exhibition stands providing information about the Trust’s services.

Full copies of the Trust’s Final Accounts 2015/16 will be available upon request following the meeting.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions from the floor.

Written questions should be sent to the Chief Executive at the Trust no later than Monday, September 19.

Question should be sent to Ann Marr (chief executive), Whiston Hospital, Warrington Roa, Whiston, L35 5DR.

All members of the public are welcome to attend.