St Helens girl guide speaks out a Gay Pride march

A Girlguiding member from St Helens; Rachel Heyes supported Girlguiding North West England at Manchester’s Pride festival, a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Over eighty volunteers showed off their ‘guiding pride’ in the vibrant and exciting parade, which was watched by thousands of people. To fit in with this year’s festival theme; ‘fairytales’, the volunteers worked hard to create a magical parade entry and expo stand full of enchanting items.

The UK’s leading charity for girls and young women is inclusive, and open to all girls. Attending Manchester Pride was a chance to celebrate its diverse membership. Girlguiding North West England also had a stall, where visitors had the opportunity to talk to members of the charity about the fantastic experiences available through guiding.

Rachel, from St Helens who helped at the event said: “I had such a fantastic time representing Girlguiding North West England. Pride is a great way to show that Girlguiding is for all girls, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation. It was great to talk to people about how they can get involved.”

Julie Bell, the Region Chief Commissioner said: “We had such an amazing success at Pride, it was great to showcase some of the amazing things we get up to with Girlguiding. The volunteers came from all over the North West, so it was a fantastic way to make new friends and renew old ones.”

Girlguiding has over half a million members across the UK and provides amazing opportunities for girls and young women to try new and adventurous activities, develop in confidence and find their voice.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk