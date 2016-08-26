St Helens’ Frankie and Benny’s NOT on closure list

A popular restaurant chain is set to axe 33 of its centres ... but its St Helens branch will remain open.

The group behind Frankie and Benny’s booked pre-tax losses of £22.5 million for the first half of the year as it took a hit from a £59.1 million exceptional charge linked to the store closures and writedowns.

The store closures will affect up to 1,000 jobs.

The St Helens branch at Ravenhead Retail Park could now take on extra staff from closed outlets nearby.

Chairman Debbie Hewitt said: “The board has moved quickly to undertake a review of the operating strategy and we now have clarity on the issues facing our leisure brands, particularly Frankie & Benny’s.”