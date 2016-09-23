St Helens farm urges gardeners to sow a wildflower crop

The St Helens-based National Wildflower Centre, is urging gardeners and wildflower meadow owners to harvest and sow this month whilst temperatures remain warm.

The combine harvester is already at full throttle down on the wildflower farm in St Helens, bringing in the crop for seed sales in 2017.

However gardeners across the region are also being urged to hand harvest from their Summer flowering to capture seeds to use in other parts of their garden.

To help gardeners the National Wildflower Centre has produced a new YouTube vide to show just how easy it is.

Once collected the seeds can be kept in dry storage until the Spring or sown now, another handy How to YouTube video is also available to help.

The National Wildflower Centre is one of the partners in the Tale of Two Cities project for Manchester and Liverpool.

If gardeners would rather let seeds fall to the ground naturally to cover the same patch there’s still time to order seeds from the centre for new wildflower meadows, and as long as the weather stays warm they can often be sown right into October.

As well as the on-line resources, the expert wildflower seed team are on hand to give advice by phone 0151 737 1819, by email info@landlife.org.uk or in person at the centre in Court Hey Park, to ensure gardeners get the best seed for the best display next year.

The National Wildflower Centre reminds gardeners to act responsibly and only collect seed from their gardens and not from the wild. It’s against the law to do so.