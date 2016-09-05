St Helens bowling club gutted by massive blaze

A bowling club in St Helens was completely gutted by fire over the weekend.

Flames ripped through Eccleston Bowling Club on Knowsley Road in the small hours of Saturday morning.

The roof of the club's bar had to be cut away by firefighters as they tackled the blaze

Crews were called to the scene after a passer-by spotted smoke billowing from the property.

The blaze started in the roof of the building, forcing firefighters to cut away the roof section in order to tackle the blaze.

Two engines were employed to tackle the massive blaze, with firefighters spending two hours fighting the flames.

The main blaze was contained in the bar area of the club.

That part of the club suffered severe fire damage, while the rest of the property was severely damaged by smoke.

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said the brigade’s incident investigation team was working with police to establish the cause of the blaze.

He added: “There is a criminal investigation underway. The fire was in the roof of the building and officers had to cut away the roof.”