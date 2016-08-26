Six charged over spate of ‘car key burglaries’ in St Helens

Six people from St Helens - including a 14-year-old boy - have been charged over a spate of car key burglaries in the borough.

The charges follow incidents in which thieves broke into various homes, stealing car keys before taking the homeowner’s car.

These arrested are:

* 40-year-old Robert Clancey from North Road, St Helens was charged with aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle (driving), receiving stolen goods, and dangerous driving in connection with a burglary at Brooklands Road on Saturday 20 August in which items including keys for a Jaguar S type were stolen.

* 36-year-old Marie Higham from Sherdley Road, St Helens was charged with aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle (being carried on) in relation to the same offence. Both will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, 20 September.

* 30-year-old Leslie Andrews from Hayes Avenue, Prescot and 22-year-old Lloyd Andrews from Ennerdale Avenue, St Helens were charged with two burglary dwelling offences on Thursday, 28 July which both occurred in Primrose Close, Southport, and during the first of which car keys and jewellery were stolen. Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, 13 September.

A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from St Helens, have also been charged with two offences of burglary dwelling, including one attempt. The first took place in Ellamsbridge Road, St Helens on Tuesday, 26 July where a search of the house was made and a car key was stolen. The second offence took place at Mercer Street in Newton-le-Willows on Sunday, 14 August where attempts were made to gain access to a property but no items stolen. Both boys will appear at St Helens Youth Bail Court on Wednesday, September 14.

In addition, a 26-year-old man from Whiston was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the Southport offences and was released pending a disposal decision.

Det Insp Cath Haggerty, from St Helens, CID said: “We will continue to act on information from the community to identify burglary offenders.

“In some cases, offenders can target properties where car keys are on view and in some cases, where the properties have not been properly locked up.

“Local residents should also report any concerns about suspicious people and vehicles you see on the street, which may be an early indication of offenders checking out potential targets.

“As always, I would urge local residents to check their front doors, windows and garage doors to prevent becoming easy targets, and ensure your car keys are safely out of sight.

“Once you get into the habit of doing a quick check it doesn’t take much time at all and can save you a lot of distress in the long run.”

Anyone with information in relation to burglary offences in general is asked to contact St Helens CID on (0151) 777 6802, the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 222.