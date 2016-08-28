Seven-year-old boy hurt in collision with car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a seven-year-old boy riding a bike.
They were called at 4.50pm today with a report of a collision on Brookway Lane, Parr, between a Nissan Terrano estate and the boy.
The youngster was taken to hospital with abrasions and his condition will be assessed.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene.
A man has since been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and taken into custody for questioning.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call MSOC roads policing team on 0151 777 5747 or 101.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.