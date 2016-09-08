Search goes on St Helens schoolboy missing for two weeks

Detectives have reissued an appeal for help to find a teenager from St Helens who has been missing from home for a fortnight and believe he may now be in North Wales.

Leon Johnson, also known as Leon Hide, was last seen on Friday, August 26 in St Helens town centre.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 8in tall, with short brown hair and a St Helens accent.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue coat, dark trainers and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

He is known to frequent the St Helens and Newton-le-Willows areas.

Anyone who has seen Leon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6032, 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.