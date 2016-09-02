Rugby league ‘Gladiator run’ postponed

A unique race set to take place in St Helens during which runners face an obstacle course including rugby league legends acting as gladiators has been postponed.

Organisers of the Rhino Gladiator run have moved the event from a weekend in August to Sunday, September 11.

The location remains at Shoots Delph Farm Shop Land in Moss Bank.

Among the rugby league stars who have signed up are ex Saints and Great Britain captain, Paul Sculthorpe.

Organiser Mike James, event director at the company behind the race, Endurance Sport, said: “This has been a difficult decision to make but ultimately it is one we have decided to make to try our utmost to make this event a success.

“Following discussions with runners and groups it was decided that by holding the event in the middle of the School Summer Holidays this meant that many people were away on holiday and were unable to take part.

“This event in its infancy will cost in the region of £80k to £100k to stage and with current numbers at around 600 we just could not imagine getting the numbers we need in the time left until the event and therefore have had no choice but to move the date until September 11.

“Active Network are currently working on the revised wave times for all entrants. They will receive an email from them next week with their new times on September 11th.

“Current and future runners can email mike.james@endurance-sports.co.uk with any event questions but we are being honest with everyone and really want to put on a brilliant event for Merseyside in September with the very best obstacles and of course our Rugby Legend Gladiators.”

The website is now updated and will be back open for entry from June 25th. People can sign up the event website - www.rhinogladiator.com