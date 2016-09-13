Reminisce boss defends event’s security record

Bosses at the violence-marred Reminisce dance festival in St Helens admit they are powerless to stop attacks by “mindless individuals”.

Police were called to the rave-style event on Saturday after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the face.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There has been speculation next year’s event may have its licence withdrawn because of the attack.

However, Lee Butler, who organises the Sherdley Park event, says all possible security measures have been put in place.

He said: “A man was slashed while enjoying the music in main arena.

“It is unknown at this time whether this was a targeted attack.

“St John paramedics were dispatched immediately and treated the man until the ambulance arrived. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The event team, local council and police worked together to create a safe, fun environment.

“Metal detectors, and portable body scanners are used at the festival to help avoid these type of attacks but it is impossible to stop the acts of such mindless individuals.

“Everyone at Reminisce is concerned at this incident and are just pleased that the injuries were not life threatening.

“It is disappointing after all the good work and effort that an isolated incident should tarnish what is an excellent well-managed event.

“A capacity 8,000 crowd enjoyed the festival from midday to 11pm in this it’s third year.”

Council chiefs yesterday (Monday) said they would be discusses the event with police chiefs next week.

A St Helens Council spokesman said: “The council is working with police and will hold a formal de-brief with the event organisers and Merseyside Police over the forthcoming weeks, in line with normal council event planning procedures.”