Remembrance service to be held for bereaved relatives

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is holding its annual Service of Remembrance for bereaved relatives of patients who were critically ill and cared for on the Intensive Care and High Dependency Units at Whiston Hospital.
The service will take place at 3pm on Sunday 18th September 2016, St Matthews Church, St Matthews Grove, Thatto Heath, St Helens, WA10 3SE.
Light refreshments will be served after the service.
For further information please contact Emma Whitby on 0151 430 2382.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.