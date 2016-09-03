Pupils’ Super League trophy treat

Wargrave Primary School pupils were able to get their hands on the Super League trophy when it turned up to school to mark the countdown to this year’s Grand Final.

The trophy is currently touring all the Super League grounds - as well as schools and community centres - to coincide with match days, with the visit to Wargrave.

Pupils also got to find out what it's like being a rugby player for St Helens during a question and answer session. Saints U19s scrum half, Brad Billsborough was in the hot seat.