Public warned not to approach missing man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man.

Darren Hillman, who is originally from Wigan, but now lives in St Helens was last seen at around 9am this morning, Friday, on Peasley Cross Lane at the address he was staying at and has not been seen or heard from since.

Darren Hillman

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing by Merseyside Police to locate the 27-year-old.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with brown hair and of medium build. He also has a scar to the left side of his head. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and dark jeans and trainers when he was last seen.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Darren, but to contact police if they see him.

Police officers are making extensive efforts to find him and return him home safely and would urge Darren, anyone who knows his whereabouts, or who has seen a male resembling him, to call 101.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.