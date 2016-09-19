Probe after body found at St Helens pub

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a St Helens pub this morning.

Officers were called to the Wheatsheaf Hotel on Mill Lane, Sutton Leach, shortly before dawn on Monday (September 19).

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.25am, the ambulance service reported that they had found a man in his 50s at the Wheatsheaf Hotel in Mill Lane.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed.”