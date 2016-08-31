Prescot Festival fundraiser organised

A fundraiser for next year’s Prescot Festival is being held later this month.

The festival attracted over 1,600 people over the 10 days event.

Prescot Parish Musiciands in concert will be held at Prescot Parish Church, Church Street, Prescot, on Friday, September 23 between 7pm and 8.15pm.

Among the players will be with Tim Hall (organ), Robert Howard (bassoon and piano), David Kernick (voice), and Laura Bonnett (flute).

Programme includes: Prelude and Fugue in C major, BMV 547 (J. S. Bach), Songs of Praise Toccata for Organ (Prizeman), and Toccata from Plymouth Suite (Whitlock).

Tickets £5, including wine and cake. Proceeds to church funds