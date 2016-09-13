Popular street cleaner John Cunliffe dies just months after retiring

Tributes have been paid a long-serving and popular Garswood street cleaner who died following a brief illness just months after his retirement.

John Cunliffe passed away at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Residents in Garswood raised over �1,000 as a retirement gift for Mr Cunliffe

The 65-year-old spent several decades working in the Garwood, Billinge and Newton areas.

Such was his impact on the community of Garswood residents raised over £1,000 for his retirement.

Dozens of residents took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Cunliffe.

His niece, Joanne Cunliffe‎ posted: “It is with great sadness that I have to inform the people of Garswood that my uncle John Cunliffe passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“He fought his battle with strength and courage right up until the end.

“He is suffering no more.

“Many thanks for your kind words of support and prayers during these past two months.

Phil Riley added: “How sad this is john was a lovely man always nice to see him. Aways made us smile. John, RIP matey. You will be missed a lot.”

Mr Cunliffe’s funeral took place today (Tuesday) at St Helens Crematorium.