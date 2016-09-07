Police: Stay safe at ‘old skool’ St Helens rave

Revellers in St Helens attending a rave revival festival over the weekend are being urged to enjoy the event safely.

Police say they are working with organisers of the Reminisce Festival - which is described as an “old skool dance festival” - to ensure it runs smoothly.

The all-day and night event is aimed at clubbers reliving the 1988 ‘Second summer of love’ and will take place on Saturday (September 10) at Sherdley Park in St Helens.

Chief Inspector Steve Brizell said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure both the local community and festival goers that we will have officers on duty in Sherdley Park throughout the event. I hope that everyone who’s going will have a great time and enjoy themselves safely and responsibly.

“However, we will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law, or whose behaviour spoils the event for others, and we will deal with any crime or anti-social behaviour robustly.”

Lewis Haunch, aged 17, from Leigh, died last month after taking drugs at the Leeds Festival.