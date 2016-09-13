Police officer stabbed arresting rape suspect

A police officer was stabbed this morning while arresting a rape suspect.

The officer was on a foot patrol with three other police officers when they spotted the suspect and gave chase on foot.

As they attempted to arrest the man, the 30-year-old officer was stabbed several times with a knife.

The second officer chased and apprehended a 18-year-old man, from Huyton, on suspicion of rape and assault of a police officer.

The alleged stabbing took place in Huyton, while the rape is alleged to have taken place in Liverpool city centre.

The injured officer, who sustained stab wounds to his back, was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is stable and not life-threatening.

Deputy Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “This incident highlights once again the dangers officers face every single day, putting themselves in harm’s way to deal with dangerous situations.

“The very nature of the job means officers go into challenging situations and acknowledge the risks they face. Despite this, officers put themselves on the front line protecting our communities every day and any assault on an officer serves as a stark reminder of the very real dangers that officers face to keep us all safe day in, day out.

“After seeing their colleague stabbed, three officers continued to attempt to arrest the man and successfully detained him and I would like to commend their bravery and that of the officer who has been injured.”

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Knowsley CID on 0151 777 6225, the 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.