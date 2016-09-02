Police: murder victim Danny was chased across town before being stabbed

Bouncer Danny Fox was chased across the town centre and stabbed to death following an altercation outside a nightclub, detectives have revealed.

Danny, from Newton-le-Willows, was on a night out with pals when he became embroiled in a row with another group of men and women in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 29-year-old was stabbed after he fled from the scene of the fracas and was chased across St Helens town centre before being cornered in North John Street.

He was rushed to hospital after his friends found him suffering from a stab wound to his neck area, close to his collarbone.

Police have not yet formally named the victim, but numerous tributes have been paid to Mr Fox on social media.

Detectives yesterday appealed for a suspect, who has already been named to them by witnesses, to hand himself in to police.

Supt Jonathan Davies said they remained “open-minded” about what sparked the initial exchange but believe it was not connected to Mr Fox’s work as a doorman.

“The victim was out with friends when there was an altercation outside Bar 44 in the town centre,” said Supt Davies. “At some point he ran away from the group and was chased by an assailant.”

CCTV has helped detectives trace the moments leading up to the stabbing and they believe Mr Fox was chased through Water Street, close to St Helens College, on to North John Street.

Supt Davies added: “We believe this was a chance encounter and nothing to do with his work as a doorman. We think that the victim saw a knife being pulled out and that is why he ran.”

A post-mortem is due to take place to establish the cause of death and part of the town centre remains closed while forensic examinations, including a search for the murder weapon, take place.

Witnesses should call St Helens CID on 0151 777 6812.