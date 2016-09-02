Police launch murder investigation

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in St Helens early on Friday.

Emergency services were called to North John Street at around 3.20am to reports a man in his 20s had been injured. Police and ambulance attended and found the man with a knife wound to the neck. He was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save him and he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that at the moment, the man has yet to be formally identified, but his next of kin have been informed. A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

Detectives say they are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and piece together the events of the night and confirm exactly where the incident took place. Scenes have been cordoned off outside a bar on Westfield Street and on North John Street, for forensic examination.

CCTV is being examined from the area and witnesses are being spoken to.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to contact St Helens CID on (0151) 7776881, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

