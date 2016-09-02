Police hunt missing teen

Police are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a St Helens teenager

Leon Johnson, also known as Leon Hide, was last seen on Friday, August 26 in St Helens town centre.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 8in tall, with short brown hair and a St Helens accent.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue coat, dark trainers and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

He is known to frequent the St Helens and Newton-le-Willows areas.

Anyone who has seen Leon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6032, 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.

