Police concern for missing Reece, 14

Residents are being urged to help police find a missing teenager with links to St Helens who has been spotted in the area.
Reece Evans, 14, went missing from a karting centre in Queensferry on Sunday September 4.
The teenager, from Welshpool in Wales, was spotted by a relative at Thatto Heath train station on Tuesday September 6 and has links to St Helens.
Merseyside Police say they are now becoming increasingly concerned about Reece.
He is described as white, around 4ft 7in tall, of slim build with light brown hair. He has a diamond stud in his ear and was last seen wearing a blue North Face coat, black cap and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Officers are urging Reece or anyone who has seen him since Sunday September 4 to ring 0151 777 6032 or contact charity Missing People on 116 000.
