Police and council to discuss Reminisce after latest stabbing

Town hall chiefs will discuss the future of the controversial Reminisce dance festival after a man was stabbed at the event in Sherdley Park on Saturday.

The 35-year-old victim was left with slash wounds to his face after the attack.

The event has been marred by violence before, with another knife attack in 2014.

It is expected that the future of the event will be discussed when council officials meet police chiefs for a formal debrief.

A council spokesman said: “The council is working with police and will hold a formal debrief with the event organisers and Merseyside Police over the forthcoming weeks, in line with normal council event planning procedures.

“We would urge anyone with any information to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The rave-style event is an all-day and night dance music extravaganza, featuring numerous DJs.

In the days leading up to the event, police had urged festival-goers to enjoy themselves safely and avoid heavy drinking and drugs.

A police spokesman said: “He was treated for a number of slash wounds to his face, which are described as not life threatening.

“A number of witnesses were spoken to at the scene and CCTV continued to be examined.”

It’s not the first time Resminisce has been marred by violence.

In 2014 a clubber suffered serious stab wounds after being attacked.

