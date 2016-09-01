Pensioner’s car smashed into shopfront

More details have emerged about a crash in which a pensioner’s car smashed into a shopfront.

The incident happened at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, August 30.

Firefighters were called to Higher Parr Street in Fingerpost after getting reports a car had mounted the pavement and smashed into a shopfront.

The 78-year-old female driver of the car and an 84-year-old female passenger were out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: “They were checked at the scene by paramedics and suffered no injuries.

“A 17-year-old female pedestrian was struck by the car and taken by ambulance to Aintree University Hospital.

“A 19-year-old male pedestrian and a 53-year-old male customer in the shop were also struck by the car and were taken to Whiston Hospital.

“Firefighters isolated the electricity inside the shop and set up a cordon.

“They removed fascia and a portion of the shop’s ceiling, before removing the car from the shop.

“A building surveyor also attended the scene.

“Firefighters remained at the incident for around an hour and a half.”