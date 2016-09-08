New trampoline park opens in St Helens offering free entry

A new £1m trampoline part is set to open its doors in St Helens this month ... with many being offered the chance to jump for free.

Air Factory is aimed at people of all ages and is situated in a 21,000 sq ft former warehouse in Lea Green, offering Olympic-sized trampolines.

Bosses say it also boats gladiator-style jousting on battle beams, trampoline dodgeball, a huge foam pit, a ninja warrior course and a slam dunk court.

Mr Bin Chen, director, Air Factory UK, said: “We’re almost ready to welcome people to the area’s first trampoline park.

“With just a few weeks until the opening, excitement is really building around the town.

“To reward those who book early, we’re letting visitors jump for free for the first seven days!

“After the opening week offer tickets will be available at full price with a range of price options for group bookings, adults and children.”

The trampoline park can accommodate up to 120 jumpers and includes a café and events space for parties or corporate functions.