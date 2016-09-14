New toddler group launched in St Helens

September sees the launch of a brand new play group at Park Farm ACYP Centre in St Helens.

Aimed at young children aged 0-5 years, ‘Tots 2 Toddlers’ sessions includes stories, arts and crafts, a snack for the children and the opportunity for parents to talk over a cuppa.

All at the bargain price of £1 per session.

Advice on getting your child into a sleeping routine and potty training will also be on offer.

Qualified nursery workers, Dianne Thompson and Louise Morgan said: “Park Farm Centre has had an after school project and youth project for a long time.

“But there has been no provision for children 0 to five and their parents, grandparents or carers.

“It is a great opportunity to meet other new parents and their babies and for those with older children to help them learn to mix with other children in preparation for school, all in a friendly relaxed setting.”

For more information, please contact Park Farm ACYP Centre by calling 01744 754367 or email acypcentre@yahoo.com