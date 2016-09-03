New teacher Rachael qualifies

A trainee teacher from St Helens is part of the new cohort heading to the region’s classrooms.

Rachael Kirby, from St Helens, was one of 28 newly qualified teachers who passed through the Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester Teacher Training Consortium (MC&GMTTC).

The event signified the end of the rigorous training year for the elated cohort, which included 16 trainees from Liverpool and 4

from the Wirral, who will take up employment in local schools.

Each trainee was invited to the Evening of Celebration to recognise their success at achieving Qualified Teacher Status (QTS).

It included presentations from their colleagues, a talk from guest speaker, psychologist Simon Ward, and also gave them an opportunity to let their hair down with family members and the friends that they have made on the programme.

“I feel proud of myself for having got through the training year,” said trainee Charlotte Platt.

This sentiment was echoed around the cohort as they look forward to embarking on their new careers as qualified teachers after relaxing on their well-earned summer break.

The MC&GMTTC is a long established teacher training provider and prides itself on supporting trainees through a high quality programme that prepares them for life as a newly qualified teacher.

Based in Runcorn, it has the facilities to accommodate trainees from all over the north west on a programme leading to Qualified Teacher Status.

Training Manager, Bob Cleverly, who oversees the taught programme said, "as one successful training year draws to a close, we look forward to the future and opening recruitment for the 2017/18 school direct salaried teacher training programme early in the autumn term."

For enquiries, contact Chris Doyle: admin@teachertrainingconsortium.org.uk