Musician Shade Black’s friendly concert

Local teacher and musician Shade Black is set to concert at St Peter’s Church, Newton-le-Willows and present four of his musical friends.

Countless people who attended Shade’s 2015 concert with Paul Roberts have repeatedly requested another show. For this new concert he will once again be joined by Paul for piano and digital orchestra works as well as piano duets and solos, plus a couple of items using the fine church organ!

Rising singing star Tom Loughlin will delight his local fans with some songs from light classics and musicals.

Keyboard wizards David Wheeler and Adrian Rose will add to the extravaganza, and the concert is even going to include a work for six hands at one piano!

Black is director of music at St Peters says: “I have performed in dozens of concerts with Paul as far afield as York and East Anglia, but to work with these wonderful musicians in a concert in my own church is just so exciting. It has been a wonderful challenge, but great fun preparing this completely new programme with the best local musicians.”

He went on to say “With Paul as the orchestra I am going to perform a very rarely heard piano concerto – but you’ll have to attend the concert to discover what it is!

Tickets are just £6 and available from Shade Black at 07517 521344. See www.shadeblack.co.uk