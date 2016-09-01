Murder charge teenager refused bail

A teenager who was arrested along with three men from St Helens over a man’s murder has been charged and remanded in custody.

Daniel Bamford, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, was charged with murder following the death of a 42-year-old man in Darwen last week. He is also charged with wounding with intent.

The 18-year-old appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was remanded in custody to appear for a plea and case management hearing on December 19.

Bamford was arrested after officers were called to an address on Hazel Avenue around 4.15pm on Thursday following reports a man and woman had been stabbed.

A man, later identified as Michael Keen, of Darwen, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital and later released following treatment.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Keen had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A 17-year-old and another man, 33, were also arrested along with Bamford in Liverpool on Friday afternoon on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A further three men aged 19, 23 and 44 were arrested later that day in St Helens, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five have been bailed until October 25.

Detective Supt Paul Withers, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “A man has sadly lost his life and my thoughts remain with Mr Keen’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“While we have made a number of arrests and since charged a man, we would continue encouraging people to come forward and help with our enquiries.

“If anyone has any information about this incident that could help us I would urge them to either speak to a local officer or to call us direct.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 917 of August 25th.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.

