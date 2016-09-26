MP warns expectant mothers of the dangers of drinking

St Helens MP Marie Rimmer visited Whiston Hospital’s maternity unit to highlight the issue of drinking during pregnancy to mark Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder Day.

It is estimated that more than 40 per cent of women carry on drinking during pregnancy, despite new government guidelines advising women to stop drinking completely during pregnancy.

FASD is a condition caused when a child is exposed to alcohol in the womb, leaving a baby with a range of physical, behavioural and cognitive difficulties for the rest of their life.

During her visit, Ms Rimmer highlighted the critical role that midwives have in educating women.

She said: “The Chief Medical Officer's guidance is now clear - zero alcohol consumption is the safest option for women who are pregnant or thinking of getting pregnant.

“As a member of the FASD Parliamentary Group, I was pleased to be able to visit Whiston Hospital today to meet with the maternity team and to help launch this new campaign. I'm always impressed by the hard work, professionalism and dedication of all the staff.

“This campaign is about empowering midwives who play a crucial role with expectant mothers and giving them the tools they need to help women understand the risks and talk about this issue openly in a safe environment.”

Nicki Jones, Maternity Matron, said: “The Trust is proud to support all mums and help them make the right choices for themselves and their baby throughout their pregnancy, delivery and the postnatal period.

“We have a dedicated midwifery team who can assist with any issues around alcohol consumption and will offer on-going care during pregnancy and beyond.”

If you are reading this and you are concerned that your unborn baby, your toddler or older child may have been affected during your pregnancy, then support is available and you will not be judged.

Speak with your Midwife, Health Visitor, Doctor or contact the FASD Trust on 01608 811599 for support and advice.