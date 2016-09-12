Missing teenager found

14-year-old Reece Evans has been found safe and well

A teenager with links to St Helens who went missing last week has today been found safe and well.

Reece Evans, 14, disappeared on Sunday, September 4 after visiting a go karting centre.

Police thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

