Missing royal python still on the loose

A six foot-long pet snake which went missing from its home in St Helens is still on the loose over a month on.

Police confirmed the creature remains at large and reiterated their call for residents to keep a sharp eye out for a missing reptile.

However, they said police are not actively searching for the python.

The snake, which is dark brown, green and beige and between five and six feet long, was reported missing from an address on Edge Street on Saturday, August 6.

Officers spoke to reptile experts and said the snake is most likely to be in the local area and probably in a warm place such as a rockery or a pot plant.

Police also stressed that royal pythons are not venomous.

Anyone who finds the snake should not try to handle it themselves but keep an eye on its location and ring Merseyside Police on the non-emergency number 101.