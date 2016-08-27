Missing man found after police appeal

Police have announced that a man missing from home has been found safe and well.

Merseyside Police appealed for information yesterday to help trace Darren Hillman, who is originally from Wigan and living in St Helens.

The 27-year-old was last seen at around 9am on Friday on Peasley Cross Lane, where he was staying.

Officers appealed for help to find him as he had not been seen or heard from since then, but have now confirmed that he has been located.

