Mill Green school’s sporting triumph

A St Helens special school has celebrated a sporting summer by welcoming a number of famous guests.

Mill Green School has had a particularly active term with students getting involved in all sorts of sporting activities from triathlons to boccia tournaments, culminating in the annual Sports Week, with a number of famous and international guests.

St Helens boxer Martin Murray was in attendance, and held one-on-one training bouts with students in the week before his world title eliminator match-up in London.

The activities at Mill Green featured on Sky Sports News in the build up to the fight. Martin also presented certificates to the winners of the Sainsbury’s School Sports Day event, held during Sports Week.

Coaches from Sale Sharks RFC and Liverpool FA, Saints RFC’s Ade Gardner, Bike Right Cycling and the school’s own dance specialist put on sessions to develop different skills and let students try something new.

Afghanistan war veteran Andy Reid attended as a guest of honour, sharing his story and teaching students about the value of determination and a positive attitude when enduring challenging situations.

Mill Green also welcomed top English pool player Karl Boyes, who took time out from running his Blackpool-based pool club to play some rounds with the students.

Karl taught them new skills and about the tactical awareness needed for the game, and has been promised a rematch by students.

And the competition during Sports Week went international this year with the visit of staff and students from Mill Green’s partner school – the Gustav Werner Schule – in Stuttgart, Germany.

Headteacher Colin Myers said: “Sports Week was a truly wonderful experience for all, and could only be achieved by the exceptional effort and dedication of staff, the energy and determination of our students and the enthusiasm and generosity of the famous guests who supported us.

“It was great to have international visitors from Stuttgart with us too and I hope they’ll take back some brilliant stories and memories.”

Not everything was about being active, as students and staff took a break together to watch England take on Australia in the Under 20s Rugby World Cup at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Students also gathered in Mill Green’s own ‘Fan Zone’ with Stuttgart guests to watch the England vs. Wales UEFA Euros game. Mill Green took time out from sports to toast the Queen on Her Majesty’s birthday. The school was decked out in Union Jack colours for sandwiches, cake and dancing, with music from the Haydock, Greenalls and Black Dyke Mills Brass Band.

Sports Week was also a chance for students to gain qualifications and enhance their independence. The end of the week saw five students attain level two Bike Right Skills, after proving they could cycle on the public highway, dealing with real road hazards and demonstrating an understanding of the Highway Code.