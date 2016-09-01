Mayor helps Mary’s birthday milestone celebration

St Helens mayor and mayoress Dave and Jeanette Banks joined in the celebrations as Broadoak Manor Nursing Home hosted a party to celebrate the monumental milestone of one of its residents.

Mary Alice Fairclough, who moved to the home in June 2014 after living independently for so long, celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday 8 July.

Mary shows the Mayor and Mayoress her telegram

Family, friends and staff gathered as Mary spoke of her delight upon being wished happy birthday by Her Majesty the Queen - and proudly showed off her telegram which is now displaying on her wall in her room.

One of five siblings, Mary was born in Williamson Street, Fingerpost.

She married husband George in 1940 and moved to Pendle Avenue where they lived for 65 years. Together they had a son, also called George.

Husband, George sadly passed away in 1985. According to Mary, the key to living a long and healthy life is to not smoke or drink and to enjoy life.

Mary said: “My family keep me young. I enjoy having them around me. The key is to simply enjoy life.”