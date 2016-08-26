Man fined for leaving dog mess in St Helens skateboard park

A St Helens dog owner was ordered to pay over £700 after being found guilty of a dog fouling offence.

Paul Phillip Glasser, Kentmere Avenue, Moss Bank, was fined £100 after being found guilty in his absence at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (on Friday 19 August) for non-payment of a fixed penalty Notice.

He had been observed failing to remove dog faeces from a skateboard park adjacent to Kentmere Avenue, Moss Bank, St. Helens, by a St Helens Council employee.

The court heard how on the 14 January this year, Glasser allowed his dog to foul on the skateboard park and walked off without making any attempt to remove the faeces.

The witness contacted a Dog Welfare and Enforcement Officer, who attended the scene.

Glasser then refused to give his details to the officer - an offence under Section 61 (1) and Section 61 (2) (b) of the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005.

Merseyside Police were contacted for assistance and to help obtain the offender’s details.

Glasser was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice - which was not paid within the prescribed time limit.

Glasser was fined £100 for non-payment of the fixed penalty, £100 for refusing to provide his details to an authorised officer, and ordered to pay costs of £482.24.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.